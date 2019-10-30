Markets
EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Columbia Sportswear Company Q3 Earnings Report

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $119.26 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $100.15 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $906.79 million from $795.80 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $99.26 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $906.79 Mln vs. $795.80 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 to $4.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.01 to $3.04 Bln

