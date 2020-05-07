EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Canadian Tire Corp. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.TO):

-Earnings: -C$13.3 million in Q1 vs. C$69.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$0.22 in Q1 vs. C$1.12 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected C$0.55 per share -Revenue: C$2.84 billion in Q1 vs. C$2.89 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.