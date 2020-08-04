EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):

-Earnings: -$29.2 million in Q2 vs. -$37.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $429.5 million in Q2 vs. $387.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1850 - $1950 Mln

