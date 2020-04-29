EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):

-Earnings: $81.38 million in Q1 vs. -$56.47 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.44 in Q1 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $502.07 million in Q1 vs. $400.75 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,850 - $1,950 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.