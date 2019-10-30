EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of ArQule Inc. Q3 Earnings Report

Markets
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ArQule Inc. (ARQL):

-Earnings: -$10.74 million in Q3 vs. -$5.62 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.09 in Q3 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.08 per share -Revenue: $0.21 million in Q3 vs. $4.98 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $(-0.35) - $(-0.37)

