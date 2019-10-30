Markets
EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Apple Inc. Q4 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Apple Inc. (AAPL):

-Earnings: $13.69 billion in Q4 vs. $14.13 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.03 in Q4 vs. $2.91 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $2.84 per share -Revenue: $64.04 billion in Q4 vs. $62.90 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $85.5 - $89.5 Bln

