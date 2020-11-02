EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of American States Water Co. Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $26.53 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $28.01 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $133.69 million from $134.50 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $133.69 Mln vs. $134.50 Mln last year.

