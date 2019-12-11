EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO):

-Earnings: $80.76 million in Q3 vs. $85.47 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.48 in Q3 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.48 per share -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q3 vs. $1.00 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.34 to $0.36

