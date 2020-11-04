EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Ameren Corp Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ameren Corp (AEE):

-Earnings: $367 million in Q3 vs. $364 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.47 in Q3 vs. $1.47 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.47 per share -Revenue: $1.63 billion in Q3 vs. $1.66 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.55

