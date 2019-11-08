EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Ameren Corp Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $364 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.66 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $370 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 to $3.33

