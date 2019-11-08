Markets
AEE

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Ameren Corp Q3 Earnings Report

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $364 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.66 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $370 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 to $3.33

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEE

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular