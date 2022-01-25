Earnings steady European shares after Monday's rout

By Sruthi Shankar

Jan 25 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Tuesday following their worst sell-off since June 2020, catching up with a late recovery on Wall Street, while upbeat earnings from Ericsson and Logitech provided some cheer.

Fears about aggressive monetary policy tightening moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the potential for military conflict in Ukraine saw a wild session on Wall Street on Monday, with the main indexes breaching key levels at the open and closing higher. .N

U.S. futures and Asian stocks fell again on Tuesday, although the top European stock index .STOXX gained 0.6% after shedding 3.8% in the previous session.

"We're in a world where most players in the market have never witnessed a rising rate environment, all they've had is the Fed pumping liquidity in, and now it's a shock for the participants," said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

"We can go significantly lower. The market is having a reset in valuation."

Investors expect the Fed to signal on Wednesday that it plans to raise rates in March after slashing borrowing costs to near-zero soon after the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, have priced in a total of four rate increases this year, as the central bank fights to stem soaring inflation.

Rate-sensitive banking stocks .SX7P were the top gainers in Europe, up 1.6%, followed by telecoms .SXKP, mining .SXPP and travel & leisure .SXTP sectors.

Tech stocks .SX8P inched up 0.6% after sliding to more than seven-month lows in the previous session.

In earnings-driven moves, Swiss computer peripherals-maker Logitech International LOGN.S jumped 9.4% after raising its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year.

Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST gained 8.3% as it reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market estimates, helped by higher sales of telecoms gear with more countries rolling out 5G networks.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S slipped 1.1% to hit a 20-month low after the scandal-hit lender warned it was likely to report a net loss in the fourth quarter as it flagged fresh legal costs and said business in its trading and wealth management divisions had slowed.

Watchmaker Swatch Group UHR.S slipped 1% even as it forecast double-digit sales growth in local currencies this year.

Analysts expect profit for STOXX 600 companies to grow 48.6% in the fourth quarter, as per data from Refinitiv IBES, with energy, basic materials, industrial and financial sectors likely to see the biggest growth.

