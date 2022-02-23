Earnings spur relief rally in European stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 23 (Reuters) - European bourses rose in early trading on Wednesday, supported by some strong earnings reports, while investors took stock of Western sanctions against Moscow over its standoff with Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 0.8% by 0810 GMT, steadying after a sell-off this week pushed it briefly to a seven-month low on Tuesday.

Western nations and Japan punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, but raised hopes that a war on Europe's eastern flank can be avoided.

Automakers .SXAP led sectoral gains in Europe as Stellantis STLA.MI rose 5.2% after the carmaker said the margin on its adjusted operating profit climbed above its target in the first year after merger.

French yoghurt maker Danone DANO.PA added 4.3% after reporting stronger-than-expected sales growth in the last quarter of 2021.

Barclays BARC.L gained 2.5% after its annual profit nearly trebled and the British lender returned 2.5 billion pounds to shareholders in 2021.

Germany-based online broker FlatexDEGIRO FTKn.DE shot up 18.8% after a report the company is attracting interest from private equity firms.

