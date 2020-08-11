EARNINGS-SoftBank reports 12% rise in Q1 net profit, doesn't disclose operating profit

(Adds Vision Fund investment gains)

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 12% rise in net income in the first quarter but broke with tradition by not report operating profit, saying it was "not useful" as a measure of the conglomerate's investment performance.

Net profit was 1.3 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) in the April-June quarter after the group booked a gain following the merger of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint with T-Mobile US Inc . The result compared with 1.2 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund posted an investment gain of 297 billion yen in the quarter as the fund sold down assets and revalued its portfolio upwards. ($1 = 106.1000 yen)

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;)) Keywords: SOFTBANK GROUP RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.