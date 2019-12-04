EARNINGS-Slack beats quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets

Slack Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more companies subscribed to its messaging platform.

The company's revenue jumped nearly 60% to $168.7 million in the second quarter ended Oct.31, above analysts' average estimates of $156.0 million, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

However, net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $89.2 million from $47.7 million a year earlier.

