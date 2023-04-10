Earnings Season: What Investors Can Expect and What to Look For

This week, the focus of most investors will be on the CPI data that will be released on Wednesday. That seems to make perfect sense. After all, inflation is the problem, right? What is more important right now than the pace of increases in retail prices? That will definitely be the message we get from various business media, but the problem is that the market seems to have moved on from that view, and investors should be watching something else.

Traders seem to believe that they have a handle on where inflation is and where it is going. As a result, they believe that they have a pretty good idea where interest rates are headed, and over the last few weeks, they have shifted their attention away from the Fed towards something far more fundamental to equity pricing. This week also sees the start of Q1 2023 earnings season, and this will, not CPI, drive stock prices in the coming weeks.

The belief is that we have already seen peak inflation. The nine percent-ish levels that we saw in June of last year are now well behind us and no one thinks they are coming back. That is why stocks barely moved on the last Fed announcement, why economic data have generally prompted muted responses over the last month or so, and ultimately why the S&P 500 has been rangebound in a slightly bullish channel since early December.

So, what matters to traders now is not where we are in the fight against inflation, but how corporations have dealt with conditions to this point. The market is forward looking by nature and one or two more rate hikes, a pause and a reversal by early next year are now priced in. Barring a major shock from Wednesday’s CPI, which our own personal experience with purchases makes seem unlikely, the path from here seems predictable. What traders aren’t sure of, however, is how the rate hikes so far and the inflation that prompted them have impacted corporations, making this one instance when traders are placing emphasis on historical performance.

There have been some high-profile job cuts over the last few months, but unemployment remains extremely low, suggesting that there is enough slack in the labor market to avoid a major recession. The question that will be answered over the next few weeks as companies report, though, is whether those cuts and other measures taken to reduce costs in the face of higher rates have been enough. Have a few years of easy monetary conditions and government handouts created fat on corporations that can be trimmed without doing harm? Or having implemented this cut, do companies feel they have to go a step further and reduce output?

As those job cuts have come and the impact of rate hikes has been anticipated, analysts have dropped their estimates for last quarter’s earnings to where a decline of over 9% on an annualized basis is now expected. The mood is so pessimistic going into this earnings season that just an average rate of beats of expectations, with somewhere around 65-70% of companies reporting higher than expected EPS, would be seen as a strong positive sign and would support the “fat-trimming rather than deep cuts” contention. If, on the other hand, there is a trend towards announcing yet more cost cutting, a severe recession will look almost inevitable, and stocks will react accordingly.

If the last month or so is anything to go by, while the media get all worked up about CPI, traders will take the data in its stride. What will be getting their attention is any discernible trend in Q1 earnings, and that is where investors should be focused too. All of the other stuff only matters in terms of how it impacts earnings and over the next few weeks, we will find out how much it has. That is what is important.

