Earnings Season to Keep Chugging Along Next Week

What next week lacks in terms of economic indicators, it makes up for in earnings. Household names will continue to take their turn in the confessional, with quarterly reports coming from the likes of Bumble (BMBL), D.R. Horton (DHI), eBay (EBAY), H&R Block (HRB), Uber Technologies (UBER), Under Armour (UAA), Tapestry (TPR), Twilio (TWLO), Walt Disney (DIS) and Yeti (YETI).

Investors should also be monitoring trade deficit data, as well as the ongoing and escalating conflict in the Middle East, which continues to put commodities prices on notice.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Federal Reserve senior loan survey is due out on Monday, Nov. 6.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 brings U.S. trade deficit and consumer credit data.

Wholesale inventories are due out on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Thursday, Nov. 9 features weekly jobless claims data.

The market will be quiet on Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans Day.

