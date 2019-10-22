Earnings Season Racks Up More Winners and Losers

The three major U.S. stock market indexes were mixed after existing-home sales fell in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97 points, or 0.36%. The S&P 500 gained 0.23%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.07%.

Midday Movers

Biogen (ticker: BIIB) surged 28.5% higher on news the company said it plans to submit a withdrawn Alzheimer’s drug for Food and Drug Administration approval next year.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) was up 7.4% after the company reported surprisingly good quarterly earnings.

Under Armour (UAA) rose 5.3% after founder, Chairman, and CEO Kevin Plank said he was stepping down as chief executive effective Jan. 1.

Hasbro (HAS) lost 15.5% after its earnings were hit by the U.S.-China trade war.

Netflix (NFLX) fell 3.1% after Verizon Communications (VZ) announced that it would give certain customers 12 months of Walt Disney’s (DIS) new Disney+ streaming video service for free.

