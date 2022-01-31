Earnings Season Playbook: Q4 Reports to Watch

Earnings season rolls around four times a year and brings with it a frenzy of information. After a string of strong earnings reports throughout 2021, the first results of 2022 may be a bellwether for the new year. As such, earnings season requires extra market monitoring, due diligence, and attention to detail than other times of the year. It’s also just pretty fun.

Earnings Season: the months of the year during which most companies release quarterly earnings reports to the public, notably earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue; usually January, April, July, and October.

Whether you like to “trade earnings” (buying or selling stocks based on their quarterly results) or you’re more of a passive, index investor, knowing the top names to watch this earnings season can help inform your approach for the quarter and year ahead. With the major averages sinking through the first ten calendar days of 2022, this earnings season could prove pivotal for market performance in Q1, and possibly all of 2022. Whichever you are, here’s a quick refresher before the onslaught of new information that earnings season brings.

Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Thousands of companies will share their financial results with the public this earnings season, but for varying reasons, only some will make it into the headlines. In an attempt to cut through the noise, these lists take a data-driven approach to identifying upcoming earnings to watch.

Companies on an Earnings Beat Run

Combining the constituent lists of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indices results in 529 unique companies, 146 of which have beat EPS targets in each of the last eight consecutive quarters. With 28% of those 529 companies on such a long and positive earnings run, six names have distinguished themselves further by beating analyst EPS targets by 100% or more, on average.

• T-Mobile US

• CrowdStrike

• General Motors

• Fox Corp

• Datadog

• Zscaler

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US (TMUS), the telecom giant serving ~30% of the U.S. retail wireless market, has beat the street’s expectations by an average of 135.8% over its last eight earnings reports. However, the stock finished 2021 14% lower for a variety of reasons, notably due to Sprint merger-related costs, headwinds stemming from increased competition, and an investigation into potentially unlawful business practices by some members of management. Investors will be watching for signs of a turnaround when T-Mobile reports Q4 earnings on February 4th, 2022.

CrowdStrike

Cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike (CRWD) has beaten earnings estimates by 2,397% on average over the last eight quarters, which is the largest “beat” margin of any S&P 500 company. Though the average is skewed due to an exceptional earnings beat of 18,282% in Q4 2020, CrowdStrike has surpassed expectations by no less than 28.9% across all eight quarters. Though the feat didn’t translate into anything more than a -3.3% return in 2021—partly due to technology companies suffering multiples compression amidst rising bond yields earlier in the year—could CrowdStrike deliver the same whopping earnings success from a year ago on March 16th, 2022?

General Motors

General Motors (GM) was a high-flyer in 2021, finishing up 40.8% and putting years of underperformance into the rearview mirror, at least temporarily. Chip shortages and other supply chain issues stunted the performance of GM stock in Q3 2021 but the stock made just about all of it back in Q4 thanks to the auto manufacturer’s initiatives in growing its EV market share.

GM has beaten earnings by an average of 139.1% over the last eight quarters. Investors will be paying attention to GM’s EV plans for 2022, as well as the effects of macro factors like inflation and chip shortages which. These forces might affect the legacy auto giant’s bottom-line, which will be reported on February 10, 2022.

Fox Corp

Fox Corp (FOXA), now a stripped-down version of the former Twenty-First Century Fox after selling assets to Disney, has outpaced EPS estimates by an average of 197.9% over eight consecutive quarters. Due to a major reduction in live sporting broadcasts, the owner of sports networks FS1, FS2, and the Big Ten Network needed a little over one year to return to its February 2020 high. Nonetheless, Fox Corp got back on its feet and finished 2021 higher by 26.7%, in-line with the growth of major indices. Shares have sold off ahead of earnings in most of the last eight quarters, so watch closely in the days leading up to Fox Corp’s Q4 earnings report on February 9th, 2022.

Datadog

Datadog (DDOG) is a security monitoring platform for cloud applications and has wowed with an average earnings surprise of 294.2% over the last eight quarters. Datadog’s financial results were rewarded in 2021 as shares finished the year up by 80.9%. Though rising bond yields have recently punished shares of Datadog—down 17.6% through the first four trading days of 2022—the hyper-growth technology name is a top software pick for 2022 according to Goldman Sachs. Datadog’s outlook for 2022 along with Q4 earnings will be released on February 11th, 2022.

Zscaler

Like Datadog, Zscaler (ZS) is also in the business of deploying secure cloud infrastructure, using its Zero Trust Exchange to provide secure digital communication and reduce business risk. Zscaler has impressed over the last 8 quarters, posting an average earnings surprise of 141%. As has been the case with most tech companies in 2022, rising bond yields have sent shares of Zscaler to the woodshed. However, as Zscaler counts nearly one fourth of Forbes Global 2000 companies as its customers, we’ll see how much that book of business has grown when the company reports Q4 earnings on February 25th, 2022.

Companies on an Earnings Miss Run

While over a quarter of S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 companies have strung together eight EPS beats going back to Q4 2019, and no company has missed earnings every quarter in the same stretch, only one company has fallen short of consensus EPS targets in each of the last seven quarters.

Carnival

We all know that few industries have had a tougher couple of years than Travel & Leisure. And a company that has perhaps suffered more than any other since March 2020 is Carnival Corp (CCL).

The cruise line operator has missed EPS expectations by an average of 24% over its last eight earnings reports. Though Carnival’s next quarterly report won’t be available until April 7th, as the company just released its most recent earnings on December 20th, the chart below goes to show that Carnival shares haven’t found calm waters since the pandemic’s onset.

Biggest Earnings Beats of Q3 2021

Looking at earnings reports from Q3 2021—the most recent data available—there were 10 companies between the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 that beat consensus estimates by 75% or more.

Can these names, who doubled analyst expectations in the most recent quarter, continue their winning ways this earnings season?

Biggest Earnings Misses of Q3 2021

The same Q3 reports from July’s earnings season can also be used to identify names at the bottom of the barrel. Last quarter, 20 companies from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 reported EPS figures that were 20% or more below estimates. If these were isolated performance lapses, could these names be poised to surprise the street this earnings season?

Leading Sectors of 2021 and Major Stocks

Despite some volatility along the way, 2021 was a positive year for all 11 S&P sectors. But two of them, Energyand Real Estate, have separated themselves from the herd with exceptional performance. With the added focus on these sectors and companies within, big-name market leaders will be worth watching this earnings season.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), two well-known integrated oil-and-gas companies, together comprise 37% or more of leading energy ETFs like XLE, IYE, and VDE. As such, their Q4 reports may play a role in determining the sector’s prospects through 2022. Despite oil prices finishing flat in Q4, the fact that WTI and Brent were up 55.8% and 50.8%, respectively, in 2021 is likely the stronger force lifting all the sector’s boats. Chevron will report financial results on January 28th, 2022, and Chevron will follow shortly thereafter on February 2, 2022.

In Real Estate, sector leaders Prologis (PLD) and American Tower (AMT) will join the earnings season party on January 19th and February 25th, 2022, respectively. As the only two companies comprising 10% or more of the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® (XLRE), their Q4 earnings reports will be closely watched. In the case of American Tower, all ears will be listening to the cell tower lessor’s outlook on the evolution of 5G, and especially any implications from wireless providers’s spat with the FAA regarding 5G’s deployment.

Lagging Sectors of 2021 and Major Stocks

On the flip side, Consumer Staples and Utilities were market laggards in 2021, though each still up at least 14% on the year. Often considered “defensive”, these sectors are actually facing headwinds coming into earnings season, even as growth elsewhere in the market is slowing. Rising interest rates and bond yields are a potential culprit for the lack of enthusiasm around consumer staples and utilities stocks, as these stocks’ dividend yields become relatively less attractive.

Pepsi (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) both took some time to return to pre-pandemic levels. Both were also market laggards, as Pepsi ended 2021 up 17.1% while Coke shares finished the year 8% higher and only just eclipsed their February 2020 high. However, things could be looking up for these beverage giants this earnings season. The success of Pepsi’s new Doritos Flamin’ Hot flavor is likely to be met with interest on its earnings call, as are Coca-Cola’s new controlling stake of sports drink BodyArmor and the Fresca brand’s expansion into alcohol. Both companies report earnings on February 10th, 2022.

You might remember that big Utilities names like NextEra Energy (NEE) and Duke Energy (DUK) were high flyers before COVID-19. Reporting earnings January 26th and February 11th, respectively, share prices for NextEra and Duke climbed in Q4 after rising bond yields took a pause. But with yields back on the rise, shares of these major utility players are stalling out, as utilities are often seen as bond substitutes thanks to high dividend yields. That said, some market pundits see opportunities in select utility names, with NextEra cited frequently as the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy.

Stock Earnings Calendar

To keep you organized this earnings season, this calendar provides scheduled reporting dates for all 42 names mentioned in this post. A similar earnings calendar can also be created in YCharts for all stocks, or constituents of specific indices.

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Prologis (PLD)

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Baker Hughes (BKR)

Friday, January 21, 2022

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Boeing (BA)

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Friday, January 28, 2022

Chevron (CVX)

Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022

Amazon (AMZN)

Thursday, February 3rd, 2022

Allstate (ALL)

Lincoln National (LNC)

Friday, February 4, 2022

Ford (F)

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

T-Mobile (TMUS)

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Fox Corp (FOXA)

Twitter (TWTR)

UDR (UDR)

Welltower (WELL)

Thursday, February 10, 2022

General Motors (GM)

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Under Armour (UAA)

Friday, February 11, 2022

Datadog (DDOG)

The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Seagen (SGEN)

Monday, February 14, 2022

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Lucid Group (LCID)

Thursday, February 17, 2022

CF Industries Holdings (CF)

Friday, February 18, 2022

Ventas (VTR)

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Discovery (DISCA)

Discovery (DISCK)

Friday, February 25, 2022

American Tower (AMT)

Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Zscaler (ZS)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

NRG Energy (NRG)

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Progressive Group (PGS)

Friday, March 4, 2022

Gap (GPS)

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Pinduoduo (PDD)

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Carnival (CCL)

Corporate Profits at the Market Level

Since the March 2020 bottom, equities have rallied due to strong corporate profits and surrounding exuberance. Even with headwinds of supply chain crunches and rising costs for businesses—“inflation” was uttered a record high number of times on Q3 earnings calls, going back to 2010— companies have still found a way to beat analyst estimates. A record high net profit margin is also expected by many on the street in 2022.

According to Standard & Poor’s, the composite EPS of S&P 500 stocks reached an all-time high of 48.4 in Q2 2021 and is estimated to be at 49.3 for Q2 2022.

While market-level EPS is on the rise, some are worried it’s being outpaced by rising prices. The S&P 500 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio rose throughout all four quarters of 2020, but regressed to the historical average in the first two quarters of 2021. The S&P 500 PE ratio is forecasted to be 22.9 for Q1 2022, on the expectation that aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth outpaces the index itself. On a side note, both the previous and following charts really put the severity of the 2008 Financial Crisis into perspective.

