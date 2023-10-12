Earnings Season Kicks Off Amid Busy Week

Next week is plenty busy, with housing data and the Philadelphia manufacturing index on tap. Earnings season is set to kick off again as well, with reports coming from American Airlines (AAL), Bank of America (BAC), Fifth Third (FITB), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Morgan Stanley (MS), Netflix (NFLX), Procter & Gamble (PG), Tesla (TSLA), and United Airlines (UAL).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Empire State manufacturing survey is due out Monday, October 16.

Tuesday, October 17 brings U.S. retail sales, industrial production data, capacity utilization, business inventories, and the home builder confidence index.

Housing starts, building permits, and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book are scheduled for Wednesday, October 18.

Jobless claims, the Philadelphia manufacturing index, existing home sales, and leading economic indicators are slated for Thursday, October 19.

Friday, October 20 is quiet, with no economic data on tap.

