Earnings Season is Nearly Over: What We've Learned So Far

With over eighty percent of S&P companies having reported earnings so far this season, usually at about this time I like to take a step back and evaluate earnings in a general sense. How do results stack up against expectations? Or against last year’s numbers? What about guidance revisions? Are they generally positive or negative? It is usually useful in terms of setting an overall strategy for stocks and a base case for trading moving forward.

This year, the usefulness of that exercise is questionable, as we were in such a unique situation in Q1 2020. As you may perhaps recall, this time last year most of the economy shut down as the pandemic took hold, so comparing data to that time and drawing any meaningful conclusions is fraught with danger. Even so, you would expect analysts to have taken that into account in their predictions for Q1 2021 EPS and revenue, so results relative to expectations matter, as do guidance changes that, by their very nature, look forward to a continued recovery rather than backwards at distorted numbers.

On both those fronts, the data so far are good and suggest that the stock market’s strength since the beginning of the year is fully justified. In fact, in terms of earnings and revenue, the numbers are extremely good.

According to FactSet's latest "Earnings Insights" publication, with 88% of S&P 500 companies having reported, 86% of those have beaten expectations for Earnings per Share, with 76% beating on revenue. That positive surprise number for EPS is the biggest since FactSet started to track these things back in 2008 and the earnings growth rate for the last quarter is 49.4%, the highest since Q1 of 2010, when the comparison was also being made to an extreme quarter the prior year.

Those are impressive numbers, even given the exceptional nature of the quarter to which last year's numbers are compared, but investors should be careful about getting too enthusiastic about them. It is tempting to look at that similarity to 2010 and say that it was followed by one of the longest bull markets in history, a decade that saw a roughly 300% increase in the S&P 500 over the Q1 2010 levels, and in doing so, to overestimate the positives here.

The difference is that in Q1 2010, the index had recovered less than half of its losses that resulted from the recession, while this time, it is trading approximately 25% above where it was before the drop last year. In that context, beating by 49.4% looks a bit less impressive. Then there is the timing of the bounce. Following the events of 2009, it took four years for stocks to get back to their pre-crisis levels. This time around, we did it in five months.

Obviously, the circumstances are quite different. It takes a lot longer to reverse the effects of a recession driven by a credit crisis than it does an artificial, temporary restriction to the economy but still, the degree to which this market has priced in the good news is noticeable. That is especially true when you consider that of the 71 companies that have issued EPS guidance so far this quarter, 29 have guided lower than expected, not higher.

The rapid bounce back is not primarily because the shutdown was short-lived and reversible, nor is it mainly because the end of the pandemic is seen to be in sight now that vaccinations are available. As last month’s jobs numbers showed, the recovery is still uneven, with some sectors indicating that they may never fully replace all the jobs lost, and there are serious signs of a combination of fear, suspicion, ignorance, and stupidity leading to vaccine rejection, here and around the world.

No, the rapid bounce is, as I have said on so many occasions, because both monetary and fiscal stimulus responses were swift and have continued. So, once again, the potential actions of the Fed and the passage of the latest stimulus bill will have far more influence on the market than the performance of the companies whose stocks are being traded. For that reason, you should be watching commodity prices and this week’s CPI data much more closely than earnings and, if you can stand it, should be keeping an eye on the horse-trading taking place on Capitol Hill.

If you think that is distorted, or fundamentally irrelevant, or maybe just plain wrong, I am inclined to agree. However, traders and investors should always act based on what is, not what they think should be. And for now, beats of artificially low comps and of what are looking like very inaccurate consensus estimates are still driving gains. As long as that continues, and assuming that core CPI doesn’t show a massive jump on Wednesday and spook traders about the Fed’s intentions, the current bull market looks set to continue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.