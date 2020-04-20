Earnings Scorecard and Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Gilead & Starbucks

Monday, April 20, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Starbucks (SBUX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

We have also provided here an update on the ongoing Q1 earnings season, which ramps up in a major way way this week, with more than 250 companies reporting results, including 72 S&P 500 members.

Q1 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all of this morning's reports, we now have Q1 results from 50 S&P 500 members. Aggregate net income for these 50 index members are down -30.2% on +2.8% higher revenues, with 70% beating EPS estimates and 68% beating revenue estimates.

Relative to other recent periods, this is weaker performance from these 50 index members and reflective of the disruption caused by the pandemic, though admittedly the all-around shelter-in-place policies arrived only in the last three weeks of March.

For Q1 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, aggregate net income for the index is expected to drop -14.1% on +1.1% higher revenues.

Estimates for the current period (2020 Q2), which is expected to be epicenter of the ongoing downturn, have beeen coming down in a major way, with S&P 500 earnings now expected to be down -27.1% from the same period last year. Estimates for the second half of the year also showing declines now.

For full-year 2020, S&P 500 earnings are now expected to be down -15.5% from the 2019 level, which is a decline from the +7.9% growth expected in January 2020.

Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Services industry over the past six months (+1.6% vs. +0.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space.

Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term.

Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.

Shares of Gilead have gained +35.4% over the past year against the Zacks Biotech industry’s rise of +6.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that competition is stiffening for the HIV franchise from the likes of Glaxo. Moreover, the uptake of Yescarta hasn’t been very impressive and the treatment faces stiff competition from Kymriah.

Gilead has shifted focus to the HIV franchise and newer avenues like CAR-T therapy due to a massive decline in HCV franchise sales. The HIV franchise maintains momentum, driven by the strong performance of Biktarvy.

Encouraging initial uptake of Descovy for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) setting also boosted performance. The company’s experimental candidate, remdesivir, has shown promise in treating patients with COVID-19 and any positive outcome will significantly boost the stock.

Starbucks’ shares have lost -17.7% over the past three months against the Zacks Food & Restaurants industry’s fall of -16.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that although sales in comparable store sales in China are likely to decline sharply in second-quarter, the company is witnessing recovery in sales trend.

In February, China comparable stores sales plunged 78%. The company has trimmed its second-quarter fiscal 2020 guidance due to the pandemic. The company’s adjusted earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2020 is estimated to be 32 cents, down sharply from the prior-year quarter adjusted earnings of 60 cents.

Of late, estimates for current quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions. However, enhanced customer experience, and digitalization bode well. The company has a very strong balance sheet, which will help it tide over the coronavirus crisis.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Tesla (TSLA), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Intuit (INTU).

Tesla (TSLA) Aided by High Demand for Model 3 Amid Debt Woes

While record deliveries of Model 3 are boosting Tesla's revenues, the Zacks analyst remains concerned of elevated leverage and high R&D and SG&A costs, which may in turn dent the firm's profits.

Vertex's (VRTX) Triple Combo CF Pill Key to Growth in 2020

Per the Zacks analyst, Vertex's new triple combo cystic fibrosis (CF) pill, Trikafta, should drive 2020 sales growth.

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, Intuit is benefiting from frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain customers.

Asset Growth Aids Blackstone (BX) Top Line, High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, despite a tough operating backdrop, growth in assets under management will continue to aid Blackstone's revenues.

Essentials Items Lift Target's (TGT) Sales, Cost a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Target reported higher traffic and sales for Essentials and Food & Beverage categories in March month.

Merger Synergies Aid L3Harris (LHX), Import Tariff to Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corp is expected to offer L3Harris improved economies of scale.

Customer Additions, Inorganic Growth Aid America Movil (AMX)

Per the Zacks analyst, America Movil continues to benefit from mobile postpaid subscriber growth in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Also, the buyout of Nextel Brazil will strengthen its market position.

Strength Across Outdoor & Fitness Segments Aid Garmin (GRMN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Garmin is riding on solid demand for adventure watches and advanced wearables which is driving the performance of its Outdoor and Fitness segments.

Moderna's (MRNA) Coronavirus Vaccine Development Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into development of mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection, COVID-19, and rapid progress with it is boosting the company's prospects.

Sunlight Buyout, Hawthorne Unit Aid Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Scotts Miracle-Gro should gain from the synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition and strong growth prospects in its Hawthorne unit.

Coronavirus-Hit Upstream Unit Hurts EOG Resources (EOG)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about dented global energy demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been affecting EOG Resources' upstream businesses.

Low Copper Prices, High Debt to Hurt Southern Copper (SCCO)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that lower copper prices due to the coronavirus pandemic and a weak manufacturing sector as well high debt levels will weigh on Southern Copper's performance.

Coronavirus Continues to Hurts Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Per the Zacks analyst, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hurt Royal Caribbean results in 2020. Cruise cancellations are taking a toll on the company.

