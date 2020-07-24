EARNINGS-Schlumberger posts second-straight quarterly loss on $3.7 bln charges

July 24 (Reuters) - Oilfield services giant Schlumberger NV on Friday reported its second straight quarterly loss after recording $3.7 billion in impairment and restructuring charges as its major customers pulled back activity amid this year's oil price crash.

The world's largest oilfield services provider reported a net loss of $3.43 billion, or $2.47 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $492 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took $1 billion in severance charges during the quarter as it cut over 21,000 employees.

Excluding charges and credits, the company earned 5 cents per share.

