Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $708 thousand.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $164.00 million.

• Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $194.49 million.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $9.63 billion.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $675.30 million.

• Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $276.88 million.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $26.70 million.

• Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $933.86 million.

• Cadeler (NYSE:CDLR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $458.29 million.

• Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.01 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $562.00 million.

• Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $54.75 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $113.65 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $747.44 million.

• Pinstripes Holdings (NYSE:PNST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $30.59 million.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $983.03 million.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $24.72 billion.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $572.16 million.

• Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $58.91 million.

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $79.03 million.

• Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $116.39 million.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $14.00 billion.

