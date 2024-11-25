Earnings Scheduled For November 25, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.12 million.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $227.49 million.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.

• Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.95 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $776.51 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $706.77 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $707.30 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $69.82 million.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $404.09 million.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $232.90 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.

• Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $812.95 million.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $324.70 million.

• Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $199.08 million.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $407.00 million.

• Pennant Park Investment (NYSE:PNNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $36.14 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $48.95 million.

• Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $17.93 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.