Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $13.15 million.

• EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $19.14 million.

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $415.42 million.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $432.47 million.

• Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $805.43 million.

• Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs (NASDAQ:KC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $247.64 million.

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $264.74 million.

• MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $203.93 million.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $19.94 billion.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $435.98 million.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $167.72 billion.

• Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $8.57 million.

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $22.50 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $12.40 million.

• Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $347.63 million.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.80 million.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $96.90 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.68 million.

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $772.20 million.

• AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $339.99 million.

• Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $462.98 million.

• Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $67.90 million.

• ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $313.59 million.

• Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $588.49 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $305.05 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $286.49 million.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $505.98 million.

• Auna (NYSE:AUNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $297.67 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $200.54 million.

• Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $307.94 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $234.39 million.

