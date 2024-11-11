Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $174.31 million.

• Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $246.09 million.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $110.77 million.

• Strawberry Fields REIT (AMEX:STRW) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $140.07 million.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.36 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $691.80 million.

• Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $52.81 million.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $500.03 million.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion.

• Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $283.55 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.69 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.80 million.

• RMR Gr (NASDAQ:RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $220.35 million.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $28.87 million.

• Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.04 million.

• Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $57.50 million.

• Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $26.01 million.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.20 million.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $145.89 million.

• Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $201.37 million.

• Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.10 million.

• NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.68 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $146.56 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $48.69 million.

• IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $923.69 million.

• Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $298.54 million.

• Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $93.07 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.65 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $85.43 million.

