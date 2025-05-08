Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.

• Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $724.69 million.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $92.09 million.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion.

• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.59 billion.

• Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion.

• Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $236.13 million.

• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $12.60 billion.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $976.00 million.

• Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $508.79 million.

• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $115.86 million.

• Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $201.41 million.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion.

• Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.91 million.

• argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $748.33 million.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $13.92 billion.

• Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $330.14 million.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $75.00 million.

• Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.30 million.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $55.54 million.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $16.65 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.16 per share on revenue of $508.00 million.

• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $142.55 million.

• Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $284.98 million.

• Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $105.77 million.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $75.86 million.

• Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $314.76 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $620.46 million.

• Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $11.28 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $44.88 million.

• Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.23 million.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $71.77 million.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $144.86 million.

• Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.61 million.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $33.77 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.46 million.

• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $605.62 million.

• Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $395.68 million.

• N-able (NYSE:NABL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $115.65 million.

• Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $226.21 million.

• Lucky Strike (NYSE:LUCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $358.10 million.

• Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $94.15 million.

• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $608.67 million.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $621.02 million.

• Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.83 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $230.04 million.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $827.25 million.

• Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• mF International (NASDAQ:MFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.38 million.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $164.43 million.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.

• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $769.39 million.

• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $67.73 million.

• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $53.86 million.

• Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $383.97 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.35 million.

• Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $542.66 million.

• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $45.44 million.

• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $279.80 million.

• Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $678.04 million.

• CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $14.60 million.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.00 million.

• Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $179.82 million.

• D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $971.50 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $37.84 million.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $138.79 million.

• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $241.45 million.

• Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.82 million.

• ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $208.02 million.

• MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $653.13 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $72.07 million.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $194.80 million.

• Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $757.42 million.

• NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.18 per share on revenue of $270.10 million.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $405.58 million.

• Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $136.25 million.

• Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $684.06 million.

• Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $125.20 million.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.

• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $329.38 million.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $347.72 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $348.52 million.

• Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $669.39 million.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $289.35 million.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $250.81 million.

• ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $784.88 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.59 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $697.39 million.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $837.72 million.

• Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $580.59 million.

• Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $177.00 million.

• Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $46.04 million.

• ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $364.36 million.

• Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $225.46 million.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $513.66 million.

• Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $699.67 million.

• Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $33.28 million.

• Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $544.71 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $163.27 million.

• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $26.78 million.

• Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $679.82 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.48 million.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $907.41 million.

• Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $185.35 million.

• P10 (NYSE:PX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $70.21 million.

• First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $358.78 million.

• Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $223.30 million.

• Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $200.73 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $84.05 million.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.75 million.

• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $165.98 million.

• Nuveen Churchill Direct (NYSE:NCDL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $56.01 million.

• Himax Techs (NASDAQ:HIMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $210.15 million.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.50 million.

• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $854.75 million.

• Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $450.64 million.

• Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.20 per share on revenue of $214.84 million.

• BlackRock TCP Cap (NASDAQ:TCPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $57.95 million.

• Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $210.10 million.

• PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $512.26 million.

• Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $772.71 million.

• Brookfield (NYSE:BN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CION Invt (NYSE:CION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $54.15 million.

• Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (NYSE:CAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Nexstar Media Gr (NASDAQ:NXST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $244.25 million.

• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $686.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Twin Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:TWNP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $149.40 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $21.57 million.

• Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.

• TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $174.29 million.

• Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.67 million.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $8.18 million.

• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $962.72 million.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $81.53 million.

• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr (NASDAQ:SAMG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $58.33 million.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $196.43 million.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.61 million.

• Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $391.07 million.

• Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.83 million.

• Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $258.09 million.

• Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.95 million.

• Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $446.68 million.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.12 million.

• XPLR Infr (NYSE:XIFR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $314.04 million.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $184.92 million.

• Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.22 million.

• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $42.40 million.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.88 million.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.02 million.

• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.57 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $175.88 million.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $375 thousand.

• Comstock (AMEX:LODE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $894 thousand.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $99.30 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $61.80 million.

• ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $644.87 million.

• Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Corvus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRVS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Valhi (NYSE:VHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.33 million.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $24.12 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $64.12 million.

• News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• News (NASDAQ:NWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.00 million.

• Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $185.78 million.

• Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.15 million.

• IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $131.23 million.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.65 million.

• PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $7.46 million.

• American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $80.04 million.

• Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $137.27 million.

• Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.55 million.

• CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $19.30 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $123.39 million.

• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $700.02 million.

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $47.21 million.

• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $353.48 million.

• Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.30 million.

• Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $52.70 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $139.85 million.

• Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.20 million.

• Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.14 million.

• ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $113.56 million.

• Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.52 million.

• Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $16.51 million.

• Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $46.21 million.

• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $307.86 million.

• Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $228.43 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $38.52 million.

• OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $85.08 million.

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $89.71 million.

• PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Peakstone Realty Tr (NYSE:PKST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $55.20 million.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $41.70 million.

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $206.76 million.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $890.34 million.

• Grindr (NYSE:GRND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $95.94 million.

• Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $36.18 million.

• EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $174.77 million.

• Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.92 million.

• Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $36.23 million.

• MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $66.78 million.

• Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $75.37 million.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.03 million.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $574.15 million.

• Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $102.06 million.

• Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $610.53 million.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $174.04 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $486 thousand.

• Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $13.02 million.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $91.99 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.07 million.

• McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.81 per share on revenue of $94.19 billion.

• MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $232.08 million.

• Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $138.27 million.

• SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.38 million.

• Toast (NYSE:TOST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $257.96 million.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $191.96 million.

• Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $435.20 million.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.49 million.

• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $214.89 million.

• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $107.66 million.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $447.19 million.

• American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $539.48 million.

• AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $399.80 million.

• TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $310.50 million.

• DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $105.27 million.

• OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $519.50 million.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $47.74 million.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $234.29 million.

• CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $226.72 million.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $506.74 million.

• Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $711.34 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $67.78 million.

• Pursuit Attractions (NYSE:PRSU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $38.95 million.

• Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $322.97 million.

• Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $323.27 million.

• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $657.98 million.

• Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $253.27 million.

• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $36.90 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $131.91 million.

• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $146.00 million.

• Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $628.11 million.

• Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $57.63 million.

• RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $159.98 million.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $965.93 million.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.74 million.

• Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $576.02 million.

• Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $543.30 million.

• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $847.12 million.

• Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.37 million.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $62.07 million.

• Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $160.80 million.

• Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $264.03 million.

• Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.72 per share on revenue of $30.98 million.

• FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $119.31 million.

• Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $213.85 million.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $32.79 million.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $21.13 million.

• Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $79.83 million.

• BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $356.05 million.

• Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.85 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $32.06 million.

• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $619.56 million.

• Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $335.28 million.

• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $329.09 million.

• ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.27 million.

• Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.55 million.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.78 million.

• Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $17.23 million.

• Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $115.96 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $367.84 million.

• Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.

• Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.

• Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $226.38 million.

• Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $466.50 million.

• Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion.

• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $393.00 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $164.67 million.

• Olo (NYSE:OLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.47 million.

• Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $30.87 million.

• Information Services Gr (NASDAQ:III) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.56 million.

• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $469.49 million.

• Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ:ABL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $35.85 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $313.23 million.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $503.19 million.

• FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $101.60 million.

• DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $153.07 million.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $96.61 million.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $118.35 million.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $79.99 million.

• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $47.31 million.

• Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $396.17 million.

• AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $88.69 million.

• Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $267.03 million.

• Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.04 million.

• TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $131.11 million.

• JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $117.44 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.77 million.

• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.91 million.

• CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

• AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $670.08 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $101.12 million.

• Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $783.65 million.

• AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.12 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

