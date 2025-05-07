Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $248.60 million.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $248.60 million.

• Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $369.07 million.

• Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $453.70 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $749.75 million.

• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.

• Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $15.41 billion.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $366.64 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $810.91 million.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $11.62 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $23.13 billion.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Cencora (NYSE:COR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $75.80 billion.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $789.94 million.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• BeiGene (NASDAQ:ONC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $11.64 billion.

• Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $102.31 million.

• CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $120.90 million.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $40.20 million.

• Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $306.00 million.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $58.87 million.

• Obsidian Energy (AMEX:OBE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $277.35 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $50.50 million.

• InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $34 thousand.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $197.60 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $8.09 million.

• Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $168.00 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $939.71 million.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.28 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $794.64 million.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.70 million.

• Ares Comml Real Est (NYSE:ACRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.69 million.

• ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $495.95 million.

• Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.90 million.

• Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $140.87 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $140.20 million.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $209.98 million.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $510.30 million.

• Dnow (NYSE:DNOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $587.17 million.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $87.01 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $74.85 million.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $95.75 million.

• Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $299.92 million.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs (NYSE:SWX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $611.81 million.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $99.46 million.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $97.00 million.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $43.04 million.

• Greystone Housing Impact (NYSE:GHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $23.50 million.

• Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $244.52 million.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $776.00 million.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $844.10 million.

• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $148.29 million.

• GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $126.30 million.

• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $377.23 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $40.70 million.

• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $697.82 million.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $16.67 million.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $556.65 million.

• Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $302.37 million.

• LifeStance Health Gr (NASDAQ:LFST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $332.69 million.

• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $40.10 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $234.47 million.

• OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $137.71 million.

• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $489.30 million.

• Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $388.51 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $26.55 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $168.96 million.

• Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $477.01 million.

• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $317.92 million.

• BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $603.57 million.

• Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $285.11 million.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $414.45 million.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.33 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $216.00 million.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $634.99 million.

• Unity Software (NYSE:U) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $415.08 million.

• International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $147.23 million.

• First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.47 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $455.20 million.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $713.50 million.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $941.47 million.

• Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $32.55 million.

• Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $580.47 million.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $176.98 million.

• Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $841.84 million.

• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $608.88 million.

• Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $763.83 million.

• Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $358.40 million.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $636.29 million.

• AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $109.75 million.

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $822.11 million.

• Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $13.18 billion.

• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $70.56 million.

• RXO (NYSE:RXO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $49.88 million.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• Trinity Cap (NASDAQ:TRIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $67.67 million.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $43.32 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $180.70 million.

• McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $202.87 million.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Units (NYSE:GRP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $477.00 million.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.27 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $45.13 million.

• Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $163.34 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.85 million.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $86.21 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $222.19 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $224.35 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.59 million.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.22 million.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.97 million.

• Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $36.34 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $98.40 million.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $116.40 million.

• Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.91 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $174.91 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $877.96 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $877.96 million.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $115.50 million.

• Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Teekay (NYSE:TK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $215.06 million.

• BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $799.73 million.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $27.07 million.

• DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $90.00 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $292.25 million.

• Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $413.96 million.

• Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $125.00 million.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $32.23 million.

• Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $68.12 million.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $433.80 million.

• Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aris Mining (AMEX:ARMN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.05 million.

• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $585.67 million.

• Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $93.30 million.

• Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $668.19 million.

• Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $642.30 million.

• Monroe Cap (NASDAQ:MRCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $13.76 million.

• Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $135.30 million.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $921.96 million.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $142.38 million.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $168.12 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $111.96 million.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $56.19 million.

• Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $60 thousand.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $44.46 million.

• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.20 million.

• Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $23.14 million.

• Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $470.30 million.

• LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $176.82 million.

• Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $539 thousand.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.34 million.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.46 million.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $64.25 million.

• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.27 million.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $694.97 million.

• Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $186.49 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $45.15 million.

• QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $270.36 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $24.90 million.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $628.25 million.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $24.78 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $285.91 million.

• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $126.77 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $239.34 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $217.07 million.

• ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $182.24 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $51.68 million.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $75.68 million.

• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $352.41 million.

• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.50 per share on revenue of $980.01 million.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $348.23 million.

• Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $328.45 million.

• Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $41.91 million.

• Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $37.15 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $436.15 million.

• Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.68 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.57 million.

• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $240.19 million.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $459.40 million.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $58.07 million.

• Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $347.63 million.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.28 million.

• Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $47.25 million.

• Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $245.15 million.

• Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $343.46 million.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $52.23 million.

• Coherent (NYSE:COHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $54.65 million.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $176.78 million.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.43 million.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $216.94 million.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $75.38 million.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.53 per share on revenue of $399.95 million.

• Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $83.92 million.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (NYSE:PZA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $36.12 million.

• Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $416 thousand.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $248.45 million.

• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $643.29 million.

• Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $802.93 million.

• Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $142.00 million.

• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $543.60 million.

• Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $729.73 million.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $478.49 million.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• Concentra Group Holdings (NYSE:CON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $496.06 million.

• Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $999.50 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $130.86 million.

• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $498.99 million.

• HASI (NYSE:HASI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $41.35 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.95 million.

• Orion Properties (NYSE:ONL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $37.40 million.

• Xperi (NYSE:XPER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $114.27 million.

• Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.24 million.

• Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $480.90 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $123.32 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.92 per share on revenue of $27.82 million.

• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $111.74 million.

• Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $96.15 million.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $79.17 million.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $926.55 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $291.92 million.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $251.85 million.

• Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $72.20 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $32.85 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $104.36 million.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $196.63 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $63.33 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $569.00 million.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $950.63 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.76 million.

• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $246.62 million.

• CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $274.10 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $522.92 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $767.32 million.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $587.88 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $587.88 million.

• Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $540.03 million.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $146.31 million.

• Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $22.40 million.

• Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $266.78 million.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $5.45 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $579.94 million.

• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $579.94 million.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $110.73 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $43.49 million.

• KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.86 million.

• IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.51 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $939.83 million.

• AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $983.23 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $735.09 million.

• Jackson Finl (NYSE:JXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.93 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• LandBridge (NYSE:LB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $43.10 million.

• Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $466.56 million.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.79 per share on revenue of $783.88 million.

• Openlane (NYSE:KAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $445.70 million.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.23 million.

• Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $774.79 million.

• SLR Inv (NASDAQ:SLRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $53.43 million.

• SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $61.04 million.

• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $54.01 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $166.00 million.

• Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $79.57 million.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $199.02 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.07 million.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $75.34 million.

• Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.47 million.

• Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $466.54 million.

• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $187.40 million.

• Informatica (NYSE:INFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $391.80 million.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

• Orion (NYSE:OEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $485.64 million.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $35.48 million.

• NL Industries (NYSE:NL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $64.75 million.

• Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $106.70 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $488.01 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $199.95 million.

• Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $157.23 million.

• Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $104.08 million.

• Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $104.54 million.

• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $466.23 million.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $137.26 million.

• PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF (BATS:PBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $137.10 million.

• Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Genpact (NYSE:G) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $305.24 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $408.17 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $227.14 million.

• Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $697.40 million.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $202.25 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $79.63 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $228.33 million.

• Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $318.46 million.

• Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $79.81 million.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $888.82 million.

• QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $654.63 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solns (NASDAQ:CCSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $87.02 million.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $498.00 million.

• GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $53.14 million.

• RB Global (NYSE:RBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $260.00 million.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $149.10 million.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $211.64 million.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $457.88 million.

• RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.89 million.

• Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $145.50 million.

