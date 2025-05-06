Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.92 million.

• Knife River Holding (NYSE:KNF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $338.34 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $191.10 million.

• Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Bowhead Specialty Hldgs (NYSE:BOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $125.48 million.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $244.84 million.

• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $789.76 million.

• Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $669.65 million.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $626.32 million.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• AG Mortgage IT (NYSE:MITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.11 million.

• Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $168.55 million.

• Enpro (NYSE:NPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $266.23 million.

• Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $73.02 million.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.

• Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $259.97 million.

• Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $274.96 million.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $68.24 million.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $828.52 million.

• Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $342.31 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $54.19 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $708.03 million.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $191.98 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $697.71 million.

• Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $116.00 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $464.97 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $283.02 million.

• Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $283.02 million.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Expeditors International (NYSE:EXPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.95 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $22.05 billion.

• UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $704.18 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion.

• Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $741.40 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion.

• Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $215.46 million.

• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.

• Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $654.91 million.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $60.45 million.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $329.15 million.

• WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $148.17 million.

• Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $90.56 million.

• Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $53.57 million.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $206.70 million.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $231.45 million.

• Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $554.05 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $114.40 million.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $38.90 million.

• Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.97 per share on revenue of $333 thousand.

• Harmony Biosciences Hldgs (NASDAQ:HRMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $184.26 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $57.78 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $264.14 million.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $122.71 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $161.75 million.

• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $964.23 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $151.27 million.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $143.30 million.

• Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $30.15 billion.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $46.60 million.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $140.05 million.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $72.70 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $228.81 million.

• Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $149.00 million.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $144.98 million.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.07 million.

• Global Business Travel (NYSE:GBTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $632.63 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $97.40 million.

• Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $148.20 million.

• Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.75 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $281.36 million.

• Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $496.28 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $205.33 million.

• LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $972.04 million.

• Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $451.44 million.

• IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $764.77 million.

• Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.26 million.

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.48 million.

• Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $98.31 million.

• Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $184.86 million.

• WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $677.91 million.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $368.32 million.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $224.68 million.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $249.87 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $94.42 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $241.19 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $74.45 million.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $208.63 million.

• Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $242.07 million.

• Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $180.76 million.

• Ball (NYSE:BALL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $233.34 million.

• Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $104.17 million.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.39 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $145.98 million.

• Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $95.55 million.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• System1 (NYSE:SST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $88.19 million.

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $353.00 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $104.83 million.

• Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $200.37 million.

• Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.87 million.

• BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $62.44 million.

• Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $375.80 million.

• Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $947.79 million.

• Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $231.21 million.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $123.91 million.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $82.71 million.

• Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $110.93 million.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $484.73 million.

• Mercury Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $204.25 million.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $710.00 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $367.79 million.

• Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $248.87 million.

• Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $134.52 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $663.95 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $143.45 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $425.50 million.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $338.08 million.

• Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $121.53 million.

• Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $336.18 million.

• Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $79.44 million.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $423.85 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $163.50 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $86.73 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $585.78 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $193.03 million.

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $12.68 billion.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.76 per share on revenue of $984.16 million.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $192.53 million.

• loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $274.96 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $67.18 million.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $38.41 million.

• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $60.99 million.

• Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $109.39 million.

• Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $17.41 million.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $220.89 million.

• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.01 million.

• Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $167.32 million.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $614.50 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $213.68 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $282.68 million.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.02 billion.

• Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $98.33 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $42.15 million.

• Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $78.84 million.

• Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.24 per share on revenue of $324.06 million.

• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $418.18 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.72 million.

• Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.

• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.55 million.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $66.27 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $165.10 million.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $157.08 million.

• Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $128.79 million.

• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $695.19 million.

• Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $187.34 million.

• Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $30.69 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $709.75 million.

• InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $214.09 million.

• Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.56 million.

• Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $690.81 million.

• Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $40.10 million.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $366.20 million.

• Innovate (NYSE:VATE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $63.15 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $14.95 million.

• Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $52.81 million.

• Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $201.40 million.

• Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $816.16 million.

• Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $297.56 million.

• Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $188.96 million.

• Chemours (NYSE:CC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $35.13 million.

• American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $16.15 million.

• Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $158.55 million.

• Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $136.88 million.

• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $466.93 million.

• Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $23.51 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.

• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.50 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $418.34 million.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $287.18 million.

• Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $997.26 million.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $996.98 million.

• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $380.26 million.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.

• Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $64.10 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $247.60 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $368.73 million.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $166.22 million.

• Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $247.54 million.

• Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $267.80 million.

• Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $359.22 million.

• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Kellanova (NYSE:K) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $55.50 million.

• Compx Intl (AMEX:CIX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $115.71 million.

• AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $445.25 million.

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $135.50 million.

• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $421.40 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $244.85 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $110.37 million.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $288.77 million.

• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $133.10 million.

• Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $151.55 million.

• CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $239.73 million.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $272.90 million.

• Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RMR Gr (NASDAQ:RMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $214.10 million.

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion.

• Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $77.30 million.

• Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ:GLAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $22.95 million.

• Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $358.67 million.

• Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $201.10 million.

• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $862.22 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $44.14 million.

• Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $981.52 million.

• Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

