Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $18.08 million.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $258.27 million.

• Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $13.14 billion.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.35 per share on revenue of $161.67 million.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $915.85 million.

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $117.07 million.

• NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $45.11 million.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $19.33 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.

• Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $832.40 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.70 million.

• BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $126.70 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.66 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $618.42 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $92.00 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $381.17 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $121.15 million.

• Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $328.08 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.11 million.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $342.98 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $325.90 million.

• Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $927.10 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.05 million.

• Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $177.93 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $161.77 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $334.00 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $350.97 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $462.20 million.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $285.47 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $836.84 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $791.49 million.

• Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.68 million.

• Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $330.51 million.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $107.80 million.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $664.34 million.

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $71.59 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $120.08 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $121.06 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $825.05 million.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $536.45 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $251.16 million.

• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $450.05 million.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $696.00 million.

• Celanese (NYSE:CE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $389.10 million.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $74.93 million.

• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.97 million.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $319.15 million.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $362.37 million.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.11 million.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.76 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $64.45 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $184.14 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $66.82 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $267.42 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• Artivion (NYSE:AORT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.81 million.

• Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $65.21 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $180.23 million.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $341.66 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $937.71 million.

• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $88.08 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $289.60 million.

• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $188.72 million.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $67.54 million.

• Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $104.47 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $799.36 million.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $44.06 billion.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• CRH (NYSE:CRH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.

• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $587.06 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $262.24 million.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $118.25 million.

• V2X (NYSE:VVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $45.13 million.

• Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $288.63 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $194.91 million.

• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $349.70 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $136.68 million.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $85.13 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $244.95 million.

• IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $809.18 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $483.08 million.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $376.78 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.80 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $575.15 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $80.40 million.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $274.90 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $769.25 million.

• Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.28 billion.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $882.31 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $143.55 million.

• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $180.51 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $223.89 million.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $323.71 million.

• Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $86.65 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $709.70 million.

• Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $88.96 million.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $184.65 million.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $644.15 million.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $486.13 million.

• Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $233.99 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $392.58 million.

• Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACEL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2024 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Buy Nov 2022 Macquarie Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACEL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.