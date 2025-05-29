Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $170.69 million.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $142.11 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $118.90 million.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $622.05 million.

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $426.24 million.

• Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $8.82 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $11.20 billion.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $62.17 million.

• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $20.48 million.

• Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.50 million.

• Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.31 million.

• BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Universal (NYSE:UVV) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.21 per share on revenue of $62.85 billion.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $23.15 billion.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $374.15 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.77 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $388.55 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $118.98 million.

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gap (NYSE:GAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $667.15 million.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $84.01 million.

• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $332.81 million.

• Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $995.81 million.

• Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

