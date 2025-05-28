Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $52.27 million.

• Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $289.50 million.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $161.27 million.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.94 million.

• CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $9.76 million.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $982.81 million.

• VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $309.74 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.

• Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $750 thousand.

• Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.12 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $250.05 million.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $212.00 million.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $88.47 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $228.40 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $326.67 million.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $140.13 million.

• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.70 million.

• ATS (NYSE:ATS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $689.21 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $671.91 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $43.25 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $13.12 billion.

• U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $728.33 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $770.35 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $626.75 million.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $64.82 million.

• Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.98 million.

