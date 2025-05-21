Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $262.86 million.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.20 million.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $973.69 million.

• TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $13.03 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $8.83 billion.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $24.35 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $20.97 billion.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $366.75 million.

• CMB.Tech (NYSE:CMBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $224.00 million.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $106.48 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $471.83 million.

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $88.17 million.

• Cool Co (NYSE:CLCO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $394.21 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $185.41 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $708.59 million.

• Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $60.27 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $77.75 million.

• ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $231.17 million.

