Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.78 million.

• Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $478.95 million.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $89.12 million.

• IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $421.26 million.

• Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $57.73 million.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $374.51 million.

• Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $841.18 million.

• H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $754.09 million.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $39.25 billion.

• Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $947.72 million.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $636.00 million.

• BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $61.87 million.

• FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $633.13 million.

• Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $79.73 million.

• Auna (NYSE:AUNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $305.60 million.

