Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.89 million.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $427.39 million.

• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $925.42 million.

• Telephone and Data Sys (NYSE:TDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $415.45 million.

• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $108.98 million.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $260.12 million.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $526.63 million.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• SES AI (NYSE:SES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $351.00 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $71.26 million.

• Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $205.52 million.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• Brookfield Bus Partners (NYSE:BBU) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $421.40 million.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $790.29 million.

• Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $522.45 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $295.59 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $273.46 million.

• AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $39.25 million.

• City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $42.20 million.

• Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $168.05 million.

• AES (NYSE:AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $85.63 million.

• Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $559.99 million.

• T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Westlake (NYSE:WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $48.08 billion.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $9.68 billion.

• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $79.13 billion.

• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $9.73 billion.

• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $367.73 million.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $123.71 million.

• Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.35 per share on revenue of $60.39 billion.

• BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $715.49 million.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• inTest (AMEX:INTT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $28.07 million.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.16 million.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $297.11 million.

• Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.98 million.

• NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $347.25 million.

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $86.09 billion.

• Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

