Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $172.23 million.

• Niu Techs (NASDAQ:NIU) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.20 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $65.37 million.

• Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $52.16 million.

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $81.80 million.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.92 million.

• 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $177.98 million.

• TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $42.59 million.

• Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $615.60 million.

• Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $76.40 million.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $71.42 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AGYS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Jan 2025 Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AGYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.