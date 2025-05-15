Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.03 per share on revenue of $3.82 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $26.75 million.

• Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $66.96 million.

• Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $16.56 million.

• Marex Group (NASDAQ:MRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $458.60 million.

• Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $40.07 million.

• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $13.98 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $653.22 million.

• T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $73.40 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $699.37 million.

• Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $567.17 million.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $164.43 billion.

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $10.79 billion.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $33.08 billion.

• NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $25 thousand.

• VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $996.00 million.

• ZEEKR Intelligent Tech (NYSE:ZK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $250.80 million.

• Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.

• TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.63 million.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.45 million.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.42 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $71.80 million.

• Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.43 million.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.04 million.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (NYSE:XLY) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.05 million.

• IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $11.87 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE:MFG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.03 million.

• Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.

• PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $20 thousand.

• LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $151.67 million.

• Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $327.71 million.

• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.44 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.63 million.

• Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $18.00 per share on revenue of $3.29 million.

• Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $7.72 million.

• Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.18 million.

• Arena Group Holdings (AMEX:AREN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.92 million.

• Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.72 million.

• Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $67.96 million.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.25 million.

• Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Precision Optics Corp (NASDAQ:POCI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.89 million.

• P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $362.00 million.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.97 million.

• TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $10.55 million.

• KULR Technology Group (AMEX:KULR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• SRX HealthSolutions (AMEX:SRXH) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $66.60 million.

• FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $17.46 million.

• Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $26.70 million.

• Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fold Holdings (NASDAQ:FLD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $623.00 million.

• WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $37.79 million.

• Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $230 thousand.

• 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.68 million.

• Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.

• BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.65 million.

• Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $134.02 million.

• Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $962 thousand.

• Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion.

• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $13.26 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.55 per share on revenue of $333 thousand.

• South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

