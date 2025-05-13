Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.52 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $627.84 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.61 million.

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $119.28 million.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.18 million.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $227.27 million.

• 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $4.71 million.

• Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $198.35 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion.

• Venture Global (NYSE:VG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $305.58 million.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $680.50 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $40.20 billion.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Verb Technology Co (NASDAQ:VERB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.59 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $457 thousand.

• VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.09 million.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.97 million.

• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hudson Glb (NASDAQ:HSON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $32.35 million.

• Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ACCESS Newswire (AMEX:ACCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.

• Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $113.42 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1 thousand.

• Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.10 per share on revenue of $52.58 million.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $31.40 million.

• Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.45 million.

• Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $193.88 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.76 million.

• Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $404.44 million.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $85.08 million.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $333.40 million.

• Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $177.47 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.40 million.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.69 million.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.14 million.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.27 million.

• NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.73 million.

• Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.55 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.

• CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $115.02 million.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.92 million.

• Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.61 million.

• Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.09 million.

• Southland Holdings (AMEX:SLND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $228.63 million.

• Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.59 million.

• Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $86.64 million.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.16 million.

• Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1 thousand.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.18 million.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.96 million.

• Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hyliion Holdings (AMEX:HYLN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $57.74 million.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.

• Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.25 million.

• M-Tron Industries (AMEX:MPTI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.91 million.

• Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.78 million.

• Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.33 million.

• Optex Systems Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPXS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.72 million.

• Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $275.30 million.

• AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $680.94 million.

• Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $756 thousand.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $497.42 million.

• GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DoubleDown Interactive Co (NASDAQ:DDI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $84.63 million.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $22.19 million.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $15.70 million.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $22.20 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $10 thousand.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.03 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.04 million.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.43 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $122.37 million.

• Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $323.21 million.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $19.50 million.

• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $66.37 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.25 million.

• GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.42 million.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.73 million.

• Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $15.90 million.

• Drilling Tools Intl (NASDAQ:DTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.53 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.71 million.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $146.14 million.

• SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.71 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $70.60 million.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.85 million.

• Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.07 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.90 million.

• Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $24.96 million.

