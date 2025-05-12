Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $307.74 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $20.98 million.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $774.37 million.

• Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.35 million.

• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $218.91 million.

• Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $608.31 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $36.90 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $901.88 million.

• United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $293.90 million.

• Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.28 million.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $521.50 million.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.80 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $421.22 million.

• Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $942.20 million.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $275.96 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $690.00 million.

• Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

• Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $31.80 million.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs (NYSE:SWX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $534.01 million.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $19.20 million.

• Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $81.70 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $36.87 million.

• Neuraxis (AMEX:NRXS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $139.55 million.

• Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $402.33 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $35.42 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $61.06 million.

• Caledonia Mining (AMEX:CMCL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $22.69 million.

• Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.37 million.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $19.98 million.

• Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.30 million.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.20 million.

• Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.55 million.

• Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $325.68 million.

• Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $777.07 million.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $35.20 million.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $114.77 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $109.99 million.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $21.95 million.

• TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $310.50 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.09 per share on revenue of $35.12 million.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RCI Hospitality Hldgs (NASDAQ:RICK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $162.60 million.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.40 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $26.76 million.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.51 million.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $126 thousand.

• FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.42 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $12.71 million.

• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $195.26 million.

• Xtant Medical Hldgs (AMEX:XTNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.65 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $78.44 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $131.01 million.

• HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $303.68 million.

• Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.76 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.37 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $259.80 million.

• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $59.79 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.82 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $979.06 million.

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $32.30 million.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.95 million.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $28.27 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $40.52 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $313.70 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $44.01 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $12.23 million.

• Guardian Pharmacy Service (NYSE:GRDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $322.22 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $105.35 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $104.89 million.

• Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $116.27 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $27.60 million.

• Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $106.00 million.

• Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $43.13 million.

• CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $103.22 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.18 million.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $72.04 million.

• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $255.32 million.

• Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.55 million.

• Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.46 million.

• MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $80.47 million.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $73.87 million.

• Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $804.35 million.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $161.92 million.

• Seaport Entertainment (AMEX:SEG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $105.30 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $30.60 million.

• Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $98.70 million.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $548.09 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $76.06 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $44.50 million.

• MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $82.49 million.

• Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $236.01 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.69 million.

• AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $25.64 million.

• Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $124.65 million.

• StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $208.25 million.

• Perspective Therapeutics (AMEX:CATX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $143 thousand.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $769.87 million.

• Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $54.94 million.

• Integral Ad Science Holdi (NASDAQ:IAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $129.20 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.82 million.

• Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $58.43 million.

• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $105.44 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $65.81 million.

• Pennant Park Investment (NYSE:PNNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $33.11 million.

• NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $295.60 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.30 million.

• Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $529.05 million.

