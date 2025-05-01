Earnings Scheduled For May 1, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $614.45 million.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $194.62 million.

• NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $221.25 million.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $10.95 million.

• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $235.83 million.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $960.79 million.

• Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.

• Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $113.30 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $614.87 million.

• Organon (NYSE:OGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• ATI (NYSE:ATI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $416.39 million.

• Compania De Minas (NYSE:BVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $286.34 million.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $223.70 million.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.74 million.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $156.89 million.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.79 per share on revenue of $114.19 million.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $496.04 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $136.35 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $816.01 million.

• Sachem Cap (AMEX:SACH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $11.67 million.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $304.11 million.

• Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $593.10 million.

• Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $41.87 million.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $327.57 million.

• Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $213.38 million.

• SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $149.92 million.

• Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $560.13 million.

• Wayfair (NYSE:W) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $337.89 million.

• Trinity Indus (NYSE:TRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $619.85 million.

• Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $200.30 million.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $9.68 million.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $18.83 million.

• Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.29 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $410.49 million.

• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $699.37 million.

• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $907.48 million.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $720.90 million.

• ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $633.82 million.

• HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $352.20 million.

• Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $134.30 million.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.75 per share on revenue of $7.03 million.

• Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $245.03 million.

• WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion.

• LXP Industrial Tr (NYSE:LXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $85.33 million.

• Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $168.38 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $86.41 million.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $999.98 million.

• Kellanova (NYSE:K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $585.82 million.

• IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $807.18 million.

• Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $7.16 billion.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $632.32 million.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion.

• Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.

• Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• KKR (NYSE:KKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $528.86 million.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $12.66 billion.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $55.35 billion.

• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $806.82 million.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $998.15 million.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $93.63 billion.

• Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $7.77 billion.

• Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $398.66 million.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.18 per share on revenue of $115.32 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $117.18 million.

• Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $150.09 million.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $164.08 million.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $190.10 million.

• OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $436.49 million.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion.

• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.49 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.72 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• APi Group (NYSE:APG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Granite Const (NYSE:GVA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $706.15 million.

• Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $245.79 million.

• Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $578.02 million.

• LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.

• CRA Intl (NASDAQ:CRAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $176.63 million.

• Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $838.00 million.

• Distribution Solns Gr (NASDAQ:DSGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $497.17 million.

• Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $736.72 million.

• Myers Indus (NYSE:MYE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $206.80 million.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $616.14 million.

• Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $173.83 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GCL Global Holdings (NASDAQ:GCL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $62.91 million.

• Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $214.88 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $77.50 million.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.51 per share on revenue of $93.49 million.

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $244.93 million.

• Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.89 per share on revenue of $875.84 million.

• Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $116.66 million.

• Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $633.43 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $505.47 million.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $39.08 million.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $238.50 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.

• CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $98.85 million.

• SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $481.18 million.

• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $57.61 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $548.10 million.

• Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $343.28 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $573.01 million.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.88 per share on revenue of $74.31 million.

• RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $74.23 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $670.00 million.

• Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $140.39 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.44 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $117.26 million.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $499.12 million.

• AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $18.98 million.

• Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $207.97 million.

• Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $43.79 million.

• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $362.80 million.

• Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $455.23 million.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $51.33 million.

• Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $379.93 million.

• Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $956.92 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $543.60 million.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $347.70 million.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $96.61 million.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $272.17 million.

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $793.36 million.

• Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.47 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.

• Ryan Specialty Hldgs (NYSE:RYAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $680.80 million.

• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $444.29 million.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $388.47 million.

• Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $235.80 million.

• Block (NYSE:XYZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.15 billion.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $136.93 million.

• Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $310.94 million.

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $154.76 million.

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $698.60 million.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $403.64 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $125.43 million.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $820.87 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $236.44 million.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $375.44 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $332.94 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $741.92 million.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.

• Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $370.54 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $12.21 per share on revenue of $386.61 million.

• Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $282.13 million.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $337.81 million.

• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $153.39 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.90 million.

• Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $441.77 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $154.94 billion.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $34.20 million.

• WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $555.51 million.

• Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $158.81 million.

• Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.81 million.

• Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.50 million.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $56.20 million.

• DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $148.90 million.

• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $207.70 million.

• Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $897.11 million.

• SB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SBFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $223.02 million.

• ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $487.28 million.

• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $297.00 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $259.27 million.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $167.57 million.

• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $103.26 million.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $763.23 million.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $87.21 million.

• Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $302.68 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $254.18 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $42.13 million.

• Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $889.83 million.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $47.69 million.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $229.89 million.

• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $62.58 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $313.02 million.

• Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $106.60 million.

• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $268.10 million.

• CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $34.91 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $98.19 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $627.13 million.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $204.16 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $894.26 million.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $94.07 billion.

• Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $466.80 million.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $6.89 billion.

• Center (NYSE:CSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $66.70 million.

• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSE:ELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $343.28 million.

• Elme (NYSE:ELME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $60.89 million.

• Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.

• Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $220.53 million.

• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $63.63 million.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $62.64 million.

• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.

