Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $227.93 million.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.12 million.

• Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $793.81 million.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $40.15 million.

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $38.34 million.

• ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100.41 million.

• VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $352.00 million.

• Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $26.04 million.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $401.10 million.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $102.27 million.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.76 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $34.87 billion.

• Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $45.16 billion.

• Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.42 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $836.96 million.

• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $300.28 million.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.62 million.

• Marex Group (NASDAQ:MRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $370.82 million.

• ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $498.50 million.

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $273.39 million.

• BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $34.23 million.

• Distribution Solns Gr (NASDAQ:DSGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $463.80 million.

• Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.75 million.

• Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $634.04 million.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.

• Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $282.20 million.

• Myers Indus (NYSE:MYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $203.10 million.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $280.86 million.

• BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $335.35 million.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.48 million.

• DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $431.00 million.

• Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr (NASDAQ:SAMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $31.97 million.

• Xtant Medical Hldgs (AMEX:XTNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.80 million.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $717.27 million.

• Comstock (AMEX:LODE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $700 thousand.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.

• GEN Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:GENK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $49.77 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.53 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $83.72 million.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $36.66 million.

• Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $119.46 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $45.92 million.

• Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $254 thousand.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.03 million.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $285.83 million.

• Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.

• MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $78.53 million.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $30.82 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.17 million.

• Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $164.62 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $78.00 million.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $91.78 million.

• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $272.74 million.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $37.96 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $154.49 million.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.78 million.

• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $285.79 million.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $161.78 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $115.83 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $121.36 million.

• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $115.23 million.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $221.13 million.

• Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $104.93 million.

• Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion.

• HASHICORP INC CL A (NASDAQ:HCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $175.71 million.

• ACCESS Newswire (AMEX:ACCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $7.38 million.

• Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ:III) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $57.62 million.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $75.78 million.

• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $145.00 million.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion.

• Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $42.70 million.

• Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $980.87 million.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $62.61 billion.

