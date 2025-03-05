Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $419.04 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.02 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.59 million.

• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $19.97 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.00 per share on revenue of $41.10 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $171.17 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.90 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $99.40 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $492.77 million.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $183.46 million.

• Campbell`s (NASDAQ:CPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.

• VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $30.41 million.

• OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $133.50 million.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $90.36 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $201.09 million.

• SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $37.78 million.

• Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $149.88 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $635.56 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $86.72 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $507.35 million.

• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $172.52 million.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $290.30 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $128.69 million.

• CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $102.50 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $222.81 million.

• Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $481.50 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $405.85 million.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.75 million.

• Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $489.80 million.

• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $112.77 million.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.60 million.

• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $612.38 million.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $108.60 million.

• Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $114.37 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.13 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.12 million.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.13 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $26.68 million.

• Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $119.71 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $22.75 million.

• Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $20.29 million.

• Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $418.50 million.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $76.54 million.

• Grindr (NYSE:GRND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $90.74 million.

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $237.32 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $389.75 million.

• Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $308.00 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $259.11 million.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.70 million.

• Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $699.27 million.

• Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $519.45 million.

• Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.70 million.

• Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $135.00 million.

• Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $169.38 million.

• Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $323.08 million.

• LandBridge (NYSE:LB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $38.04 million.

• Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $105.49 million.

• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $450.71 million.

• GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $168.00 million.

• Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.62 million.

