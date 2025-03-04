Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $16.18 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $262.65 million.

• NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $131.48 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $25.59 million.

• InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.40 million.

• Amylyx Pharma (NASDAQ:AMLX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $18.98 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $26.94 million.

• Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.51 million.

• Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $279.58 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.99 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $63.06 million.

• Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.71 million.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $437.22 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.96 million.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $175.71 million.

• On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $593.34 million.

• Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $91.89 million.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $13.69 billion.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $30.28 billion.

• CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $118.97 million.

• Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $290.88 million.

• Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $11.86 million.

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $29.90 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Medallion Finl (NASDAQ:MFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $53.66 million.

• Southland Holdings (AMEX:SLND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $230.13 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $980.40 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $26.54 million.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.52 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.60 million.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $194.91 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.63 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $91.66 million.

• Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $124.13 million.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.11 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $179.11 million.

• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $49.37 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $52.70 million.

• Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $25.68 million.

• Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $16.92 million.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $214.00 million.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $77.23 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.23 million.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $58.79 million.

• Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $13.22 billion.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.97 million.

• Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $120.31 million.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.64 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.70 million.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $539.81 million.

• Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $214.41 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $272.70 million.

• Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $84.95 million.

• Box (NYSE:BOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $278.60 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $223.23 million.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

