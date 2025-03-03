Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $99.36 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $274.06 million.

• Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $216.00 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.70 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.64 million.

• AG Mortgage IT (NYSE:MITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $17.01 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $21.98 million.

• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $796.56 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $16.89 million.

• BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.77 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $828.01 million.

• N-able (NYSE:NABL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $113.77 million.

• Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $55.44 million.

• Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $25.62 million.

• Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.42 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $234.99 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $703.90 million.

• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $904.91 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.07 million.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $113.40 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.30 million.

• GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $288.33 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $65.90 million.

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.

• Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $334.82 million.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $726.90 million.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $130.04 million.

• Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $95.23 million.

• AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.88 million.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $142.60 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $159.91 million.

• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $270.50 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $82.56 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $83.91 million.

• GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $206.48 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $334.82 million.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.83 million.

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.44 million.

• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.79 million.

• Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.29 million.

• NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $263.33 million.

• Concentra Group Holdings (NYSE:CON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $463.65 million.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $70.65 million.

• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $669.10 million.

• Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $106.20 million.

• Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $38.39 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.