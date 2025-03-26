Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $5.00 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $384.72 million.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $202.71 million.

• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $152.00 million.

• CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $358 thousand.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $80.10 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $88.50 million.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.94 per share on revenue of $4.28 million.

• Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TAT Techs (NASDAQ:TATT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.63 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $114.96 million.

• BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $20 thousand.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.91 million.

• Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $14.21 million.

• Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $33.09 million.

• Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $797.68 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $21.40 million.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $276.82 million.

• Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Spruce Power Holding (NYSE:SPRU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $790.90 million.

• Guardian Pharmacy Service (NYSE:GRDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $320.52 million.

• Perspective Therapeutics (AMEX:CATX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $232 thousand.

• MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $918.88 million.

• Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.50 million.

• Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

