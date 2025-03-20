Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $6.40 billion.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.77 million.

• Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.48 million.

• InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $125 thousand.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.42 million.

• Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $12.79 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $570.67 million.

• Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $35.14 million.

• Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $120.93 million.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $728.55 million.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $719.32 million.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $646.05 million.

• NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.99 per share on revenue of $261.80 million.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $16.61 billion.

• ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.90 million.

• ZEEKR Intelligent Tech (NYSE:ZK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $275.92 million.

• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.61 million.

• VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $997.00 million.

• Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $56.43 million.

• H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $798.17 million.

• 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $15.68 billion.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Neuraxis (AMEX:NRXS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (NYSE:XLY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $458.69 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $21.89 billion.

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $7.89 billion.

• United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.07 million.

• Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.68 million.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.

• Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.77 per share on revenue of $901 thousand.

• Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.14 million.

• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $263.00 million.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $347.68 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.15 million.

• Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $30.93 million.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $23.26 million.

• Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.43 million.

• Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $62.20 million.

• KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $645.37 million.

• Runway Gwth Fin (NASDAQ:RWAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $36.19 million.

