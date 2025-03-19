Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $373.00 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $674.52 million.

• Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $430.70 million.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $142.33 million.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs (NASDAQ:KC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $269.59 million.

• American Strategic (NYSE:NYC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $747.94 million.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:CWEB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.22 million.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.

• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $9.70 million.

• scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $12.18 million.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $559.67 million.

• Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.88 million.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.87 million.

• Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15 thousand.

• LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• North American (NYSE:NOA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $318.60 million.

• Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.47 million.

• Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $732.00 million.

• Prudential (NYSE:PUK) is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.94 million.

• FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

