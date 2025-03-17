Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $597.66 million.

• LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $23.55 million.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $50.11 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.21 million.

• NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.72 million.

• Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $5.74 million.

• Niu Techs (NASDAQ:NIU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $116.41 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.03 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.51 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $40.84 million.

• Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.77 million.

• FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $24.91 million.

• Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $21.61 million.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.

• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $59.09 million.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $102.46 million.

• Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.55 million.

• Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $244.87 million.

• Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $48.40 million.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $35.55 million.

