Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $11.76 million.

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $28.55 million.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.

• ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.61 million.

• CION Invt (NYSE:CION) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $54.11 million.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.54 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $37.36 million.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $807.11 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $13.39 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSE:GURU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.67 million.

• D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $81.68 million.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $204.70 million.

• CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $27.99 million.

• Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.53 million.

• Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $10.26 billion.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $147.53 million.

• Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $499.61 million.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $142.21 million.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.15 million.

• Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.67 million.

• Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.75 million.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $252.86 million.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $451.76 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $394.49 million.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $761.31 million.

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $130.60 million.

• Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $118.90 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.37 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $9.09 million.

• Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $253.99 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.08 million.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $161.36 million.

• FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.

• aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $142.61 million.

• PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $108.91 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12 thousand.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.

• WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $46.00 million.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $250.17 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $276.46 million.

• OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $92.09 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $30.77 million.

• HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $102.27 million.

• AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.30 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $23.52 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $22.29 million.

• Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $81.42 million.

• ZOMEDICA CORP COM (AMEX:ZOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.21 million.

• Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.13 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $119.53 million.

• EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $170.48 million.

• Drilling Tools Intl (NASDAQ:DTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.08 million.

• AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.60 million.

• Origin Mat (NASDAQ:ORGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.08 million.

• Heritage Glb (NASDAQ:HGBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

• Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $232.91 million.

• Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $348.33 million.

• ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.13 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $15.33 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.95 million.

• BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

