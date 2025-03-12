Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.36 million.

• Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $365.05 million.

• Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $14.19 million.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $67.84 million.

• VNET Gr (NASDAQ:VNET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $284.88 million.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $107.94 million.

• Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $200.59 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $194.15 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $30.36 million.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $120.87 million.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $265.85 million.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.37 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $161.60 million.

• National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $339.84 million.

• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.73 per share on revenue of $171.00 million.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.

• BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.

• United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.15 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $61.57 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $110.28 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $168.90 million.

• Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $129.53 million.

• Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $44.59 million.

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $36.66 million.

• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $56.32 million.

• Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.65 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $152.02 million.

• PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.93 million.

• Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $222.33 million.

• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:LOGC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $425.34 million.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.50 per share on revenue of $710 thousand.

• RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $79.00 million.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $77.45 million.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.70 million.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $63.63 million.

• Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $51.20 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $40.70 million.

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $161.55 million.

• KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $108.91 million.

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.97 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.29 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.73 million.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $67.65 million.

• CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $34.15 million.

• Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.67 million.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $73.63 million.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.71 million.

• NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.73 million.

• Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.

• Aris Mining (AMEX:ARMN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $116.82 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $159.90 million.

